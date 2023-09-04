Video: Eddie Howe urged to make one or two Newcastle changes immediately

The loss against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend would’ve been a bitter blow for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side, and after their third defeat in a row, the Magpies manager is being urged to make some changes in time for the next match.

With the international break now upon us, Howe at least has a couple of weeks to work with some of his players, with others travelling off with their countries.

This next fortnight could allow him to run the rule over players he hasn’t yet played significantly, such as Harvey Barnes, and that could spell danger for others in the starting XI.

“I would say now it’s probably time for some team changes,” Robbie Mustoe said on the Two Robbies podcast.

“You get three defeats, I know Eddie Howe trusts his players and he wants them to play themselves out of the side before anybody comes in.

“You’ve got Callum Wilson, looked sharp as a tack for me, really sharp, he scored a goal of course later on. Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, time for them to get some minutes.

“I don’t mind the manager sticking with players, Miguel Almiron is one I’m thinking of straight away, Anthony Gordon, you know he’s had flashes.

“But at this point, three losses, they haven’t really got an argument now, after four games they haven’t really done too much, one or two changes I expect to come from them.”