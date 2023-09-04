Video: “Get off the fence” – Richard Keys slams ex-Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson for Glazer family stance

Sports broadcaster, Richard Keys, has always been an acquired taste for many, and his broadside at Manchester United’s legendary ex-manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, isn’t likely to win him any more friends amongst the Old Trafford faithful.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Keys suggested that Sir Alex should “get off the fence” when it comes to speaking about the Glazer family, and should let fans of the club know exactly where he stands on the issue of their ownership.

Keys even went as far as saying that the money Sir Alex is being paid for undertaking an ambassadorial role for the club is “buying (his) silence.”

"Manchester United fans are ???? by Sir Alex Ferguson the knowledge of what he believes should happen to his club!" @richardajkeys calls on Sir Alex Ferguson to "get off the fence" and voice his opinion on the future of Manchester United. #beINPL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8HPztHtkwJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 3, 2023

