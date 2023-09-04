Video: Micah Richards squares up to fan following alleged assault on Roy Keane after Arsenal v Man United game

It seems that wherever Roy Keane goes controversy follows, and as the former Man United legend made his way down to the Emirates Stadium pitch to continue his media duties, it appears he was assaulted by a fan.
Though it isn’t clear what sparked the altercation, it’s believed that the gentleman in question attempted to headbutt Keane, which prompted fellow Sky Sports pundit, Micah Richards, to step in and square up to the fan.
According to reports, including in The Sun, Police will now investigate the incident.
Micah Richards and Roy Keane got into it with a fan after the game today. ? pic.twitter.com/DGVcfD0TgK
— Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) September 3, 2023