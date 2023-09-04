Former Southampton star Theo Walcott has admitted he was surprised that Liverpool didn’t sign his old teammate James Ward-Prowse.

The England international moved to West Ham this summer after the Saints’ relegation, and Walcott has made it clear he feels he could’ve been an ideal signing for Liverpool in midfield.

The Reds lost five players and signed four in the middle of the park this summer, but Ward-Prowse could surely also have had an impact.

“Do you know what, I think with signings like James Ward-Prowse, having someone like David Moyes who would just live off set-pieces, having him in your team, and having someone like Kurt Zouma attacking them, they’re going to be some threat,” Walcott told Sky Sports.

“I was surprised someone like Liverpool, especially with the likes of Henderson moving on, he’s that sort of type.”

LFC instead signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield this summer.