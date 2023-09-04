West Ham target Jesse Lingard fails in bid to earn a long-term contract

After being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, it’s been a long, hard summer for former Man United star, Jesse Lingard.

The 30-year-old has been attempting to earn a contract at West Ham United, a club he spent a successful loan spell at back in 2021.

At the time of writing, David Moyes still appears to have not made a decision on whether or not to add him to the squad for the 2023/24 Premier League season, though with a Europa League campaign ahead of the club too, his experience could prove invaluable.

One club he won’t be playing for is MLS outfit, DC United, managed by his former Man United and England colleague, Wayne Rooney.

According to the Washington Post (subscription required), salary cap issues are to blame for Rooney not being able to bring in Lingard before the MLS roster deadline Sept. 13, the player wanting a long-term, guaranteed contract.

The same applies to Andre Ayew and Ravel Morrison, both of whom Rooney is believed to have been keeping an eye on.

With there seemingly no other options available to free-agent Lingard at this time, he’ll surely be hoping that the work he’s put in on the training pitch with West Ham will soon pay off.

The way the Hammers have started the season too shows that this could be another superb campaign for them, and it’s obvious why Lingard would want to be a part of that.