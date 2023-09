According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Jannik Vestergaard is negotiating to leave Leicester City this summer.

It’s only unclear whether they’re trying to transfer permanently from Leicester City or whether they’re just trying a loan deal.

There are still two days left to complete the transfer because the Belgian transfer window ends on Wednesday.

SVestergaard has started every game for Leicester City in the Championship thus far, losing him now would be a major setback for the Foxes, who won’t be able to replace him until January.