In his first interview as a Brighton player, Ansu Fati has revealed why he chose Brighton when making his decision on his future this summer.

In his first Brighton interview, Fati said that after speaking to manager Roberto De Zerbi , he was told how much confidence he has in the player and what he thinks of Ansu as a player, which was important information for him, and he described this as a “key factor” as to why he joined.

It was mainly down to De Zerbi according to Fati, who convinced him to sign for the Seagulls, after explaining how he sees him as a player and what he believes he can improve.

Ansu Fati: “I spoke to De Zerbi — he said he has full confidence in me and told me what he thought about me. That was key factor”. ??? #BHAFC “He was main person who convinced me to come here with what he said, how he sees me as a player, and what I can improve”. pic.twitter.com/YI3ODtn0ws — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2023

Fati also explained how he knows Brighton has grown over the past few seasons, and made great progress to qualify for Europe this season. He said he likes the Premier League a lot, and Brighton was one of the clubs he was following most.

He also touched on the fact he can play anywhere upfront, and he wants to have a great season, fighting for the team, to try and qualify for Europe again as they did in the 2022/23 campaign.