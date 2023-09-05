Free agent pictured at Emirates for Arsenal-Man Utd clash as he receives Premier League approach

Former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi was at the Emirates Stadium this weekend to watch Arsenal’s game against Manchester United.

The Gunners beat the Red Devils 3-1 at the Emirates, and it seems El Ghazi took an interest in the action as he and his camp were in attendance amid ongoing uncertainty over his future.

See below as Fabrizio Romano posted the image of El Ghazi at the game, explaining that he recently became a free agent after leaving PSV, and has offers to move to the Premier League or to Saudi Arabia this season, though one imagines his presence to watch Arsenal and United is unlikely to be a hint that he’ll be joining one  of them…

United have made some slightly surprising signings in recent years, such as Odion Ighalo and Wout Weghorst, while they also snapped up veteran defender Jonny Evans this summer, so perhaps it can’t be entirely ruled out.

Still, if El Ghazi’s career so far is anything to go by, he probably won’t be heading to one of England’s biggest clubs, even if he does have some interest elsewhere.

