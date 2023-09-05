Director admits Leeds player couldn’t wait to leave Elland Road in summer

Marc Roca joined Real Betis on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer.

And confirming just how eager the midfielder was to return to his native Spain, Betis sporting director Ramon Planes, who spoke to the press recently, admitted the Leeds United star was ‘desperate’ to leave Elland Road.

“He was desperate, he called every day. He left because of a good contract situation,” Planes said.

“In those countries, as we are talking about Arabia, you have to understand that they are brutal economic amounts, the difference is very big, but then you go there and you realise how much you have lost.

“And I think he realised he wanted to return and that’s how he told us. And I told him ‘calm down, we’re going to do it’, but Marc is a boy who’s going to give us a lot. When the possibility with Manuel was seen, he immediately told us yes, that he knew him, the season is very long and he’s going to give us many things.”