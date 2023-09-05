Seven free agents Newcastle could still sign to bolster the squad

Newcastle United will spend this season competing in four competitions.

After finishing fourth in the Premier League last season, Eddie Howe has been tasked with playing UEFA Champions League football this campaign.

And clearly keen to improve his playing squad as he prepares for European and domestic competitions, Howe has already made several key first-team additions, including signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan earlier in the summer for around £55 million.

However, although the summer transfer window closed last Friday, the free agent market is still open, and there are plenty of players who could attract some late interest, including from Newcastle United’s recruitment team.

We have listed seven of the higher-profile free agents below. Are there any you think Newcastle should attempt to sign?

David De Gea – Goalkeeper

Jesse Lingard – Midfielder

Eden Hazard – Forward

Kasper Schmeichel – Goalkeeper

Phil Jones – Defender

Moussa Marega – Striker