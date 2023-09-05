Expensive West Ham signing has refused to sign a deal worth 10 times his current salary

Although there was a hint of chaos behind the scenes at West Ham during the summer, it appears that one player doesn’t want to leave despite interest in his services.

Perhaps the joy in winning the Europa Conference League had something to do with the decision, as well as the prospect of significant strengthening once the east Londoners sold their, now former, captain, Declan Rice.

Whatever the reasons, even the evident riches of the Saudi Pro League wasn’t enough for Nayef Aguerd to consider moving away from east London.

?? C'est Nayef Aguerd qui a refusé d'aller en ?? et non l'inverse. https://t.co/NKDyo0RR0S — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) September 4, 2023

According to FootMercato journalist, Santi Aouna, the Moroccan refused to move to Al-Ittihad this summer.

His comments on X (formerly Twitter) were in response to a post that had suggested it was West Ham refusing to sell him which had scuppered the deal.

Aguerd’s decision will surely be music to the ears of David Moyes who is trying to rebuild the Hammers into the team they were a couple of seasons ago.

So far so good in the 2023/24 campaign, as West Ham have won three and drawn one of their opening four games, putting them level with Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool in joint second in the Premier League table.

Aguerd has been as good as anyone so far this season, and whilst teams from the Saudi Pro League are likely to come calling for the 27-year-old in future, it appears that West Ham need not worry.