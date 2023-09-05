France vs Republic of Ireland: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

France (1st in European Qualifying Group B) take on Republic of Ireland (3rd in European Qualifying Group B) on Thursday 7th of September, at Parc des Princes, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced in March 2023, saw France beat Ireland 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium. A brilliant goal from Benjamin Pavard earned France the victory and all three points on the day.

France won their last outing, beating Greece 1-0 at the Stade de France. A 55th minute penalty from Kylian Mbappe being the only goal, and Konstantinos Mavropanos receiving his marching orders in the 69th minute.

Ireland also won their last European Qualifier, beating Gibraltar 3-0 at the Aviva Stadium. Goals coming from Michael Johnston, Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah to seal the victory.

How to watch France vs Republic of Ireland

Date: Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Parc des Princes

Team News:

France manager Didier Deschamps named Lucas Hernandez in the squad for his return to international action, after his ACL injury last year. However both N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba have been left out of the France squad.

Ireland have called up defender Andrew Omobamidele, who made a deadline day switch to Nottingham Forrest. John Egan has still been selected, despite picking up a slight knock against Everton at the weekend.

Predicted XI:

France: Maignan, Hernandez, Upamecano, Kounde, Pavard, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Mbappe, Griezmann, Coman, Giroud.

Ireland: Bazunu, Collins, O’Shea, Egan, Cullen, McGrath, Smallbone, Molumby, Knight, Idah, Ferguson.