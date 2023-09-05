Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Kylian Mbappe is now in talks to sign new PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe is now in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a contract extension after recently being reintegrated into Luis Enrique’s squad, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Mbappe’s PSG future looked in serious doubt over the summer, with the France international in the final year of his current deal, making him a free agent in a year’s time.

This situation didn’t look ideal for PSG, and Mbappe was initially training separately from the rest of the squad when Enrique first took over as manager, though he’s now fully involved in their first-team again.

Mbappe is a world class talent and PSG will no doubt hope they can keep him, so their fans will be reassured by the news that the 24-year-old now seems prepared to discuss a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

Still, Romano says the conditions of the deal could be hugely important.

Writing in his column today, Romano said: “Kylian Mbappe – He’s finally in conversations with PSG about a new contract, something that in June and July didn’t happen.

“Mbappe’s camp is speaking to PSG about the future and an extension is being discussed, though nothing is completed yet.

“Also the terms of the potential extension are going to be crucial, like an exit clause for 2024.”