Leeds United could reportedly be in the market for a promising free agent even after the passing of Deadline Day.

Tanguy Coulibaly, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, remains available after leaving Stuttgart at the end of his contract, so is still free to join Leeds as they seemingly step up their interest in the player.

Coulibaly impressed in the Bundesliga and looks like he’d be an exciting addition to Daniel Farke’s side as they push for promotion from the Championship.

Leeds are also being linked with some other free agents, and Coulibaly will also likely have other suitors as well in the days and weeks ahead.