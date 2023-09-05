Leeds United would have been pleased to approve Darko Gyabi’s departure on deadline day.

Gyabi became a target for teams on the final day of the summer transfer season when Valenciennes wanted to recruit him on a permanent basis for £5 million and Fleetwood Town tried to sign him on loan.

Due to their midfield options, the Whites were ready to approve the midfielder’s exit according to Phil Hay.

Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev joined Leeds before the transfer window closed from Rangers and Werder Bremen, so Leeds felt Gyabi is surplus to requirements and were open for him to receive game time elsewhere.