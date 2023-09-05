Jordan Henderson speaks out on how Steven Gerrard convinced him to seal Saudi transfer

Jordan Henderson spoke out in an interview on why he chose a move to Saudi Arabia, rather than elsewhere or staying at Liverpool.

In his interview, conducted by The Athletic, Henderson spoke on his astronomical salary, his talks with manager Jurgen Klopp and his decision to leave and join Saudi side, Al Ettifaq.

Henderson’s key point was his desire to play and enjoy his football, rather than sitting on the bench. He also wants to ensure he is getting good minutes, to help his England chances ahead of the 2024 European Championships, where he hopes to play a part for England.

The English midfielder spoke on the feeling being different with Liverpool this summer, and his past experiences when Liverpool made big money signings in his position. When the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita came in for big fees, Henderson was confident in himself, and his training regimes, to show the shape he was in and show he belongs. However he said this summer, once he returned to training in good shape, the situation was the same and this caused him to think “actually, this time, does it matter what I do?”

Henderson spoke on his decision to move to Saudi, as opposed to staying in the Premier League with a different club, he said “I needed something that I felt as though I could add value in, and do and try something new – a new challenge and for different reasons”.The idea of working with Steven Gerrard again, in a new league and new culture was the driving factor of his decision, along with the idea of using his experience to help those around him and add value to the team according to Henderson.

“This opportunity with Stevie (Gerrard) in a totally different league and totally different culture was something completely different, that maybe it would excite us in terms of the project that was put in front of us, in terms of the league and using my experience to try to help with that in many different areas and feeling that people value.

“It’s nice to feel wanted. I know Stevie really wanted me. I know the club really wanted me to go and they wanted us to try and build over the next few years — something that is here to stay and be one of the best leagues in the world.”