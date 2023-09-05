Ryan Gravenberch has infuriated Dutch managers by deciding not to go to Under-21 duty with the Netherlands in order to focus on settling in at Liverpool.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column on Substack, with the reporter attempting to give his insight into the slightly strange story that’s emerged since the player’s move to Anfield.

Gravenberch recently made the move from Bayern Munich to Liverpool, and it seems things haven’t started that smoothly for him at his new club due to the timing of the move meaning he’s decided not to play for the Netherlands Under-21s.

Ronald Koeman, manager of the senior Dutch national team, has strongly criticised Gravenberch publicly, but Romano insists the 21-year-old is simply trying to do his best to ensure he can make as strong a start as possible with LFC.

“Gravenberch is now making headlines as Ronald Koeman criticised him for not linking up with the Netherlands Under-21s,” Romano said.

“The player has only just moved and wants to focus on Liverpool and to do his best to adapt as quickly as possible to help the squad. Dutch managers are furious as they expected different behaviour, but Gravenberch has his own reasons… I think it’s a typical 50/50 situation.”

Liverpool fans will hope this isn’t a slightly concerning sign of Gravenberch’s attitude, as it does arguably seem quite unprofessional not to report for an international call-up, though on the other hand they’ll be reassured that he’s working so hard to settle in at his new club.