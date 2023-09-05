Man City want £150 million star to play with Erling Haaland

Perhaps unsurprisingly, according to recent reports, Manchester City have joined the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

That’s according to a recent report from iNews, who claim the Cityzens have become the latest club to add the Seagulls’ talented striker to their shortlist.

Obviously, with the summer transfer window now shut, there will be no deal to sign the 18-year-old anytime soon. However, with a growing expectation that this season could be his last on the south coast, rumours linking him with his next destination are already in full swing.

And following what has been a hugely impressive start to the new 2023-24 season, which included an emphatic hattrick against Newcastle United last weekend, Ferguson is expected to cost around £150 million.

Given his projected development, as well as his inspired form, it certainly feels like it’s only a matter of time before the teenager follows the likes of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Ben White out of the AMEX exit and become Roberto De Zerbi’s next record player.

As for Manchester City, although they’re not the only club side in the mix to eventually sign Brighton’s prolific number 28, with Pep Guardiola keen to play the Northern Ireland international alongside Erling Haaland, rival clubs will be biting their nails out of fear already.