Man United still hoping to ship out two more players before Saudi deadline

The transfer window might have closed in England, but Man United are hoping to be one of the beneficiaries of the Saudi and Turkish Super Lig deadlines not closing until later in the week.

That’s because Erik ten Hag is still hopeful of shipping out two underperforming stars who are unlikely to play much of a part in his plans moving forward.

If the Dutchman and United’s recruitment team are ultimately unsuccessful, the two players concerned will be stuck at the club until at least January, meaning a few more months of no match action – which doesn’t benefit anyone.

For Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly, the need to restart their respective football careers is obvious.

It was thought that van de Beek might have moved to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, but the switch never materialised.

At this point in time both players realistically only have the Saudi Pro League and potentially the Turkish Super Lig as their next option.

The Sun report that Galatasary are interested in signing van de Beek but may not meet United’s valuation, and Besiktas are believed to have previously agreed terms with Bailly.

It’s clearly incumbent on all parties to come to an arrangement, but with little time left to put pen to paper, it’ll be a race against time.