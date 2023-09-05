Manchester United, Tottenham and other potential transfer suitors for Edmond Tapsoba now face paying more money for the Bayer Leverkusen defender if they come back in for him in the 2024 summer transfer window.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that he’s not yet sure if previous suitors like Man Utd or Spurs will try again for the Burkina Faso international next year after he signed a new contract with Leverkusen.

This now puts the Bundesliga giants in a strong position to ask for more money for Tapsoba if top clubs do come calling for him again, and it makes sense that the 24-year-old could be seen as a tempting option in defence for someone like United.

The Red Devils considered Tapsoba and other defenders this summer, and one imagines they’ll be facing similar issues again next year as they’ll surely want to offload and replace Harry Maguire, while the injury-prone Raphael Varane isn’t getting any younger.

“Edmond Tapsoba – As revealed yesterday, Edmond Tapsoba has signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen after speculation over a move away this summer,” Romano said.

“This now means that he will be more expensive if any club want to move for him in 2024. Bayer Leverkusen believe he’s top player and worth more than the reported €40/45m fee.

“Honestly I can’t predict for now if Manchester United and Spurs will be back in for him – nothing is decided now for 2024, and so we will see based on this season.”