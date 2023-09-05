Manchester United open talks to extend 25-year-old’s contract

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Red Devils are eager to tie the full-back down on new terms following an impressive revival under Erik Ten Hag.

Currently with just 12 months left on his deal, United, although they have the option to trigger a one-year extension, are thought to be keen to negotiate a brand new deal.

Amazingly, Wan-Bissaka, 25, looked to be out of favour following Ten Hag’s arrival. The Dutch manager played Diogo Dalot ahead of Wan-Bissaka and fans would have been forgiven for expecting the London-born defender to be sold, either this summer or at the end of the season.

However, after putting his head down, performing well, and clearly changing his manager’s opinion, Wan-Bissaka, who signed in 2019 from Crystal Palace for a reported £45 million fee (Sky Sports), now looks certain to commit his long-term future to the club.

During his four years at Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka, who, according to Sportac, currently earns around £90,000-per week, has directly contributed to 14 goals in 164 games in all competitions.