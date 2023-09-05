Netherlands vs Greece: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Netherlands (4th in European Qualifying Group B) take on Greece (2nd in European Qualifying Group B) on Thursday 7th of September, at Philips Stadion, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, was in an international friendly in 2016, where Greece beat Netherlands 2-1. Goals coming from Kostas Mitroglou and Giannis Gianniotas for Greece, and Georginio Wijnaldum for Netherlands.

Netherlands won their last game in Group B, beating Gibraltar 3-0 at De Kuip. A brace from defender Nathan Ake and a goal from Memphis Depay to win them the game. Liam Walker also received his marching orders for Gibraltar in the 51st minute.

Greece however lost their last outing, losing 1-0 to France at the Stade de France. A 55th minute penalty converted by Kylian Mbappe won France the game, and in the 69th minute Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off for Greece.

How to watch Netherlands vs Greece

Date: Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Philips Stadion

Team News:

Netherlands have controversially left out Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong after he did not report for Under 21 international duty. New Liverpool signing Ryan Gravenberch has also turned down his international call up, wanting to settle at Liverpool over the international break instead. Manager Ronald Koeman also named three new names in his squad, calling up Ian Maatsen, Micky van de Ven and Quilindschy Hartman for the first time.

Greece will be without Konstantinos Mavrapanos through suspension following his red card against France in the previous game.

Predicted XI:

Netherlands: Bijlow, Ake, Van Dijk, Geertruida, Dumfries, De Jong, Wieffer, Simons, Koopmeiners, Malen, Gakpo.

Greece: Vlachodimos, Tsimikas, Hatzidiakos, Retsos, Baldock, Mantalos, Kourbelis, Pelkas, Bakasetas, Masouras, Giakoumakis.