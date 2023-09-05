Newcastle sign highly-rated winger who almost broke Jude Bellingham record

Newcastle United have beaten a host of Premier League clubs to the signing of Birmingham City youngster Trevan Sanusi.

The teenage winger, aged just 16 years old, came within touching distance of beating Jude Bellingham’s record of being the Blues; youngest-ever senior player.

However, despite being part of the club’s travelling squad to play Blackpool last season, after failing to get on the pitch, the talented teenager narrowly missed out.

And now set to join Newcastle United’s highly-rated youth academy, Sanusi has chosen St. James’ Park as his next destination after the Magpies beat the likes of Liverpool, Spurs and both Manchester clubs to the teenager’s signature.

