Newcastle United starlet training with senior England squad

Newcastle United summer signing Lewis Hall is reportedly putting in the work with England’s senior team in order to gain experience.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, via Chelsea-focused journalist Simon Phillips, who claims the 18-year-old full-back has been granted permission to work on the training ground with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

Lewis Hall and Bashir Humphreys are training with the senior England side today to gain experience. – @SkySportsNews — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) September 5, 2023

Although Hall was not part of Southgate’s England squad for the country’s upcoming EURO qualifiers against Ukraine and Scotland, just being in the squad’s presence will add huge experience to the teenager’s already impressive CV.

Joining Newcastle United on loan (with an option to buy) from Chelsea earlier in the summer, Hall was Eddie Howe’s top target to rival Dan Burn for the right to be the Magpies’ first-choice left-back.

And clearly highly rated by his club, and international, managers, the future certainly looks bright for the Slough-born defender even if he has yet to make his competitive club debut.