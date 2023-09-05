(Photo) Manchester United confirm Sofyan Amrabat’s shirt number

Sofyan Amrabat’s new shirt number has been confirmed.

The Morocco international, who joined Manchester United on loan (with an option to buy) from Fiorentina on the summer transfer window’s deadline day last week, will wear the number four shirt.

Manchester United's new number 4 ??? pic.twitter.com/ezdAk6AzYK — utdreport (@utdreport) September 5, 2023

Confirming the defensive midfielder will takeover Phil Jones’ old squad number, Manchester United, via their official website, said: “Our no.4 shirt was most recently worn by Phil Jones, who left the club this summer when his contract expired. The former England defender had been its occupant for 12 years following his transfer from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2011.”

Fans will be delighted at the prospect of their newest signing starting his first competitive match. A recent, and rather worrying, stat has emerged which shows how Casemiro has been left brutally exposed. The former Real Madrid star will not be happy about it, but according to WhoScored, he has been the most dribbled past player in the Premier League; a stat that should improve once Amrabat gets involved.