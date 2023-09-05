Serbia vs Hungary: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Serbia (2nd in European Qualifying Group G) take on Hungary (1st in European Qualifying Group G) on Thursday 7th of September, at the Red Star Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, was in an international friendly in 2022, with Serbia emerging victorious 1-0 over Hungary. The only goal of the game coming from a Zsolt Nagy own goal.

Serbia drew their last European Qualifier 1-1 with Bulgaria. A goal from Kiril Despodov for Bulgaria in the 47th minute, was followed by a late equaliser for Serbia in the 96th minute from Darko Lazovic.

Hungary won their last European Qualifier, beating Lithuania 2-0 at Puskas Arena Park. Goals from Barnabas Varga and Roland Sallai secured the victory for Hungary.

How to watch Serbia vs Hungary

Date: Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST).

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Red Star Stadium

Team News:

Serbia will be without multiple players due to injury, including Darko Lazovic, Sasa Lukic and Aleksa Terzic.

Hungary have again called up Millwall star Callum Styles, as well as Bournemouth’s new left back Milos Kerkez, who are both expected to start Thursday.

Predicted XI:

Serbia: Milinkovic-Savic, Pavlovic, Gudelj, Milenkovic, Kostic, Maksimovic, Grujic, Zivkovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic, Mitrovic.

Hungary: Dibusz, Szalai, Orban, Lang, Kerkez, Styles, Nagy, Bolla, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Adam.