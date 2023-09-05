talkSPORT pundits Andy Townsend and Ally McCoist have highlighted Manchester United’s recruitment as a “massive issue” in recent times.

The two spoke on United’s five most expensive signings, Paul Pogba, Antony, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Romelu Lukaku. Making the point that in any level of professional football, the thing you have to get more right than wrong is signings and recruitment.

The quality of players that you have is the key factor that managers will tell you make the difference, and the ability to sign players that improve the squad is a “key fundamental” of success, Townsend went on to say.

Townsend then went on to discuss the five most expensive transfers, and offered some defence towards record signing Paul Pogba, who was a quality player, who suffered from managerial changes and the wrong team around him.

1?? Pogba

2?? Antony

3?? Maguire

4?? Sancho

5?? Lukaku “Man Utd’s most expensive transfers. The one thing you have to get right is signings!” Townsend & McCoist locate #MUFC’s recruitment as a massive issue recently. ? pic.twitter.com/xFJxGrpT0A — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 5, 2023

This could have been the case for most of the expensive names on the list, being in the wrong situation for them to thrive, but the money that was spent on this group of players doesn’t warrant what they gave or are giving to United.

Second, third and fourth on the list are still currently with Manchester United, whilst first and fifth have both left, and both currently play in Italy. However Sancho could be set to see the door too, after his post on social media has caused unrest, and he is now set to hold “tense crunch talks” with the club.