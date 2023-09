CaughtOffside Live Blog

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

06:08 Saudi prepare bid for West Ham star

Saudi side Al-Ittihad are reportedly preparing a shock bid for West Ham 27-year-old star, Nayef Aguerd.

A report from Football Insider claims Al-Ittihad want to secure Nayef Aguerd, before their transfer deadline on September 7th.