Two European clubs join West Ham in race for Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard has spent the summer training with West Ham but has yet to receive a contract offer.

The former Manchester United academy graduate enjoyed a successful six-month loan spell with the Hammers two years ago, however, after opting to join Nottingham Forest last summer, Lingard, 30, has so far failed to make a return to London.

After being released by Forest at the end of last season, that could be set to change though.

On the lookout for a new permanent club, the English midfielder, who has been training with the Hammers, is once again being linked with rejoining the club, and according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Hammers are considering offer the 30-year-old a short-term deal.

David Moyes’ side isn’t the only club interested in Lingard though. It has been noted that Turkish rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbache are both interested in signing the ex-Red Devils on a free transfer.

Only time will tell which club ends up winning the race for the 2016 FA Cup winner, but Hammers fans will feel they’re well-placed to secure the midfielder’s signature, especially if his preference is to remain in the Premier League.

