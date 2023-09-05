Video: Ange Postecoglou confirms Hugo Lloris has no future at Tottenham

Unless Hugo Lloris decides that he wants a move to the Saudi Pro League or the Turkish Super Lig, both of whom still have their transfer windows open, it would appear he’s destined to stay at Tottenham until at least January – but he won’t have a part to play in the first-team.

During a recent press conference, Ange Postecoglou was crystal clear on whether the French World Cup-winning goalkeeper has a future at White Hart Lane.

The Australian didn’t mince his words, even going so far as to suggest that it didn’t make sense for Lloris to be part of the squad because he didn’t want two foreign custodians in the first-team.

Pictures from Beanyman Sports