(Video) Injured Newcastle United fan-favourite provides positive update

Newcastle United have been handed a potential boost after injured defender Sven Botman recently took to social media to provide a positive update.

The Dutch defender injured himself during Game Week 3’s game at St. James’ Park against Liverpool.

And after the Magpies were brutally beaten 2-1 by Jurgen Klopp’s 10-man Reds, Newcastle’s fears were confirmed when manager Eddie Howe admitted he didn’t know how long the centre-back would be out for.