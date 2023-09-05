(Video) Injured Newcastle United fan-favourite provides positive update

Newcastle United have been handed a potential boost after injured defender Sven Botman recently took to social media to provide a positive update.
The Dutch defender injured himself during Game Week 3’s game at St. James’ Park against Liverpool.
And after the Magpies were brutally beaten 2-1 by Jurgen Klopp’s 10-man Reds, Newcastle’s fears were confirmed when manager Eddie Howe admitted he didn’t know how long the centre-back would be out for.
“This is an unknown, to be honest,” Howe told reporters after the game, as quoted by the Shields Gazette.
“There was hope he might be fit for this game, but then he didn’t feel too good [on Friday], so he was ruled out. We will see how quickly he improves.”
However, taking to social media on Tuesday following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Brighton; a game he didn’t play in, Botman posted a video on his Instagram story with the caption: “Back soon.”
Sven Botman posted on Instagram that he will be back soon.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/5BTJU1n3AP
— NUFC360 (@NUFC360) September 5, 2023