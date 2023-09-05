Wales vs South Korea: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Wales take on South Korea in an international friendly on Thursday 7th of September, at Cardiff City Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

Wales lost their last game in the European Qualifiers, losing 2-0 to Turkey. Goals from Mehmet Umut Nayir and Arda Guler for Turkey, and a red card for Joe Morrell for Wales.

South Korea drew 1-1 in their last game, playing El Salvador in a friendly. Goals from Hwang Ui-jo for South Korea, and Alex Roldan for El Salvador.

How to watch Wales vs South Korea

Date: Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium – Tickets available on FAW ticketing website

Team News:

Wales have announced Tom Lockyer returning to the squad after having heart surgery, as well as Josh Sheehan returning for his first call up since 2021. Also included are Tom King, Morgan Fox and Liam Cullen who are yet to receive their first cap.

The South Korea squad includes Kim Min-jae who joined Bayern Munich this summer, as well as new Spurs captain Son Heung-min.

Predicted XI:

Wales: Ward, Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Johnson, Wilson, James, Moore.

South Korea: S. Kim, J. Kim, M. Kim, Jeong, Seol, K. Lee, I. Hwang, Y. Park, H. Hwang, Son, J. Lee.