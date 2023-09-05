Why Sergio Ramos left Man United chiefs fuming during the transfer window

Spanish footballing legend, Sergio Ramos, has managed to upset Man United chiefs during the summer transfer window, and a move to former club, Sevilla, is unlikely to have endeared him further to the Red Devils.

Ramos had been a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract, and it wasn’t until the latter part of the summer window that he decided to return to his roots.

Sevilla is a club that clearly has always been in his heart, despite his allegiance to Real Madrid during what was their glory years over the past decade.

His birthplace of Camas is less than 10km from the centre of Seville, and his move back gives him the opportunity to reconnect with familiar surroundings.

Indeed it was Sevilla who took him from local youth football side, Camas CF, before he was sold on to Los Blancos.

If any other club were going to have a chance of signing him before an eventual reunion, then their offer would need to be spectacular enough for Ramos to consider foregoing a romantic return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The Sun report that the player left United chiefs fuming after he turned down their offer of a one-year deal almost immediately.

The outlet say that Ramos was, eventually, offered a paltry £73,000 per week, so is it any wonder that the 37-year-old said no.