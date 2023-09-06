Demarai Gray has been linked with a move away from Everton in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old winger has been training all by himself amid transfer links but the Toffees have rejected multiple offers to sell him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal with Al Ettifaq is now in its final stages and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can get the deal done soon.

Gray is clearly not intent on staying at Goodison Park and Everton would do well to cash in on an unhappy player.

Apparently, the agreement between the two clubs is getting closer and the player will sign a four-year contract with the Saudi Arabian club. Gray has already given the green light on a move last week and a transfer should be finalised soon.

Everton will not be able to replace the 27-year-old this summer with the Premier League transfer window now closed. However, it makes sense to cash in on someone who does not wish to play for the club again.

Understand Demarai Gray deal with Al Ettifaq is now advancing to final stages! ??? #AlEttifaq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2023

The Toffees have been fighting the relegation battle in the last couple of seasons and they will be hoping to improve this year. A club of their stature should be fighting for a place in the top half.

They could definitely use more quality and depth, especially in the attack and it will be interesting to see how they deal with the departure of Gray. Everton will be able to bring in reinforcements when the transfer window reopens in January.