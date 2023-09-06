Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly giving serious consideration to dropping Aaron Ramsdale in favour of David Raya in upcoming games.

The Gunners brought in Spanish goalkeeper Raya in on loan from Brentford this summer, but he’s yet to make his first appearance for the north London giants.

Still, that could change soon as it seems Arteta is now tempted to give Raya a chance to stake his claim for a starting spot soon, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal have started well this season, but one criticism would probably be their apparent inability to keep clean sheets, especially at home – a worrying record that stretches back to last season as well.

Ramsdale doesn’t necessarily stand out as the player to blame, but Arteta might do well to see if things improve with Raya behind the defence instead.

Raya shone at Brentford and looks a terrific alternative for Arsenal to have in their squad, so it will be interesting to see if this story amounts to anything.

Ramsdale has been a popular figure at the Emirates Stadium, but it might also be that he’ll benefit from a spell out of the team, as it could give him the motivation to raise his game in a bid to win his place back.