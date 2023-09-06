Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Premier League star “monitored by Arsenal”

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent Arsenal rumours involving Wolves winger Pedro Neto in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Neto has impressed in his time at Molineux, and it makes sense that a big move could be on the agenda for him in the future, with Arsenal seemingly holding some form of long-term interest in the talented young Portugal international.

Arsenal already have pretty good depth in attack, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli two hugely important players for Mikel Arteta’s side, while he also has the likes of Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson as options from the bench.

Neto could be one to watch for the future, however, but for now it seems Romano isn’t aware of anything particularly recent happening with the 23-year-old, despite what has been reported elsewhere.

Pedro Neto in action for Wolves against Crystal Palace
Discussing the latest Neto to Arsenal links in today’s Substack piece, Romano said: “Pedro Neto – Reports have claimed Arsenal enquired about Pedro Neto this summer.

“I know the Wolves winger was a target one year ago, but I’m not aware of recent contacts. He’s always been monitored by Arsenal and he’s aware of Arsenal interest since summer 2022, but nothing has changed so far.”

