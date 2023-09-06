The situation surrounding Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen should be clarified in the coming weeks or months, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The talented 21-year-old impressed on loan at Burnley last season, but there’s plenty of competition for a first-team place in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be keen to commit his future to the club.

Still, it seems Chelsea want Maatsen to make a decision on a new contract soon or he’ll be sold, with Romano going into further detail on the Netherlands Under-21 international’s future in today’s Substack column.

Maatsen would likely cost around £30m if he were to be put on the market, with Romano explaining that that’s roughly the package that was agreed with Burnley this summer, only for the player to decide against making the permanent move to Turf Moor.

Writing for CaughtOffside on the Maatsen situation, Romano said: “Ian Maatsen’s situation at Chelsea will be clarified in the next weeks/months.

“Chelsea are waiting to understand his position on a new contract. If he doesn’t renew and they decide to let him go, the price tag will probably be close to what they agreed with Burnley; £30m package, add-ons included.”