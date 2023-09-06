Croatia vs Latvia: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Croatia (3rd in European Qualifying Group D) take on Latvia (5th in European Qualifying Group D) on Friday 8th of September, at Stadion HNK Rijeka, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, Croatia emeged victors 2-0 over Latvia, in a European Qualifier in 2011. Goals coming from Eduardo and Mario Mandzukic. The sides have faced four times, with Croatia winning on all four occasions thus far.

Croatia won their last European Championships Qualifier, beating Turkey 2-0 at the Timsah Arena. A brace from Manchester City summer signing Mateo Kovacic earning Croatia the points.

Latvia lost their last European Championships Qualifier 2-1 to Armenia. Goals coming from Nair Tiknizyan and Tigran Barseghyan for Armenia, and a Styopa Mkrtchyan own goal for Latvia.

How to watch Croatia vs Latvia

Date: Friday, September 8th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Stadion HNK Rijeka

Team News:

Croatia have Gvardiol returning to the squad, after he was unable to participate in their Nations League games. Matija Frigan has also earnt his first senior call up, the young forward playing for Westerlo in Belgium.

Predicted XI:

Croatia: Livakovic, Perisic, Gvardiol, Sutalo, Juranovic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Ivanusec, Kramaric, Pasalic.

Latvia: Purins, Jurkovskis, Balodis, Oss, Savalnieks, Ciganiks, Tobers, Saveljevs, Jaunzems, Gutkovskis, Uldrikis.