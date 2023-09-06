Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes Paul Pogba transfer prediction amid Al Ittihad links

Fabrizio Romano expects Paul Pogba to stay at Juventus this season despite some recent transfer gossip surrounding his future and a potential move to Al Ittihad.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano made it clear that there has long been speculation about Pogba potentially leaving Juve and becoming one of the next big names to move to Saudi Arabia, but it seems there’s not anything more concrete than that going on.

The Frenchman hasn’t quite been at his best in his second spell at Juventus, but it seems Romano fully expects him to continue in Turin for a little while longer.

Discussing Pogba’s future in today’s column on Substack, Romano said: “I also want to clear up rumours about Paul Pogba and a move to Al Ittihad – Juventus have not received any approach for Pogba, many times we heard these stories on Paul this summer but it was never true or concrete.

“I expect Pogba to stay and fight for his place at Juventus.”

Pogba is one of the finest midfielders in the world on his day, but it’s fair to say he’s had a difficult last few years, with an underwhelming end to his time at Manchester United, and injury problems holding him back in his second spell with Juventus.

The 30-year-old certainly fits the profile of a player who could make sense as a target for a Saudi Pro League club, but it seems some of these stories might not be based on anything particularly substantial.