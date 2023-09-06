Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has hinted that he might have tried to influence the club into signing Jude Bellingham when the England international was at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham has since joined Real Madrid and he has been outstanding for the Spanish club so far.

The talented young midfielder was linked with Liverpool during the summer transfer window but the Reds decided not to pursue him eventually, and they ended up signing Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister instead.

Henderson suggested that Bellingham is currently on fire at his new club and the Reds should have just spent the money on him.

He also revealed that the club has a structure when it comes to transfers and they aren’t willing to break that in order to sign certain players because of the knock-on effect.

He revealed to the Athletic: “Maybe not to the owners but you can probably think of certain players that I might have tried for in the past, especially recently! Which looking back now, he’s on fire so (laughing) I might have thought we should have just paid the money!”. But in the end, they have a structure, they have a plan and if it doesn’t fall within that then they’re not going to change for it. Because it has a knock-on effect. “

It is no secret that Liverpool have a rigid structure in place and they have walked away from multiple transfer targets in the past because of that.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq earlier this summer and the England international has revealed that his transfer was not motivated by money.

He also added that the club did not really try to pursue him to stay beyond this summer and that helped him make the decision to leave eventually.

He was an outstanding servant for the club during his time at Anfield and he helped them win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.