Georgia vs Spain: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Georgia (2nd in European Qualifying Group A) take on Spain (4th in European Qualifying Group A) on Friday 8th of September, at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, at 17:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Spain thrashed Georgia 4-0 in 2021, in a World Cup qualifier. Goals coming from Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia.

Georgia lost their previous European Qualifier 2-0 to Scotland at Hampden Park. Goals coming from Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay for Scotland to earn them the three points in Group A.

Meanwhile Spain are coming off the back of a Nations League win, beating Croatia in the final on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in normal time. Spain also lost their last European Qualifier though, back in March 2023, losing 2-0 to Scotland, with a Scott McTominay brace earning the victory for Scotland.

How to watch Georgia vs Spain

Date: Friday, September 8th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Team News:

Georgia have handed debut call ups for Giorgi Kochorashvili and Aleksandre Kalandadze, whilst Luka Lochoshvili has missed out. Georgia and Napoli star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is included.

Spain have handed 16-year-old Lamine Yamal his first call up to the senior squad, after he chose Spain over Morocco. Barcelona’s Pedri is absent from the squad, along with Jordi Alba and Jesus Navas.

Predicted XI:

Georgia: Mamardashvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Kakabadze, Kvaratskhelia, Gagnidze, Kvekveskiri, Lobzhanidze, Kiteishvili, Mikautadze.

Spain: Simon, Gaya, Laporte, Le Normand, Carvajal, Rodri, Ruiz, Olmo, Gavi, Asensio, Morata.