‘I’m a Liverpool fan’: 23-year-old playmaker opens up on interest from the Reds

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing the Denmark midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

The midfielder has now confirmed in an interview that Liverpool were keen on signing him before he opted to join Italian champions Napoli.

The 23-year-old midfielder decided to join Napoli instead he wants to play regularly this season. He revealed that he has always been a Liverpool fan and it would have been a tremendous experience to play for the Reds. However, the transfer would not be a smart decision because he might not play regularly at Anfield.

Napoli are also one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be attractive for most players. In addition to that, Napoli have promised him ample game time and therefore he has chosen to move to the Italian champions.

He said via TipsBladet: “There was Liverpool after all, but would I get playing time? Would it be smart to go to Liverpool? I’m a Liverpool fan, it says it everywhere. So it could also be an insanely cool experience. But if I’m not playing, I might as well sit and watch them on TV for another club. I’m at an age now where I have to play some football. That’s why I think Napoli is a good change. It is a top club in the world and they have expressed that I will play and I will get a lot of chances. “

Napoli won the Scudetto last season and they will look to build on that and do well in the European competitions now.

Lindstrom will add goals and creativity to their midfield. He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as in the wide areas. The midfielder had nine goals and four assists to his name across all competitions last season.

He has the attributes to develop into a top-class playmaker for Napoli. If he manages to fulfil his potential in Italy, he will have plenty of opportunities to join a big club like Liverpool in the near future.