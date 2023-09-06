Jenni Hermoso files formal sexual assault claim over Luis Rubiales World Cup kiss

Jenni Hermoso has reportedly now filed a formal complaint accusing Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for his ‘unsolicited’ kiss during the country’s World Cup celebrations.

Hermoso was a star player for Spain as they won the World Cup, but she’s since been at the centre of this huge story in Spanish football, which has been described as being a ‘Me Too’ moment for the country.

The 33-year-old has insisted the kiss from Spanish FA president Rubiales was not consensual, though he’s yet to resign from his position.

Spain manager Jorge Vila has, however, been sacked from his role after publicly packing Rubiales.

Hermoso has been advised not to respond to media enquiries during his scandal, but is continuing to get support from her representatives and players’ association, FUTPRO.