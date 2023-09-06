Crystal Palace signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United late in the transfer window for roughly £20m plus add-ons.

However the signing may have become more of a headache for manager Roy Hodgson.

Sam Johnstone has so far been rock solid in between the post for Palace, which is why Henderson may not be guaranteed a spot in the starting XI despite the fee Palace paid for him.

Before the game against Wolves this past weekend, Roy Hodgson admitted that he now has two top class goalkeepers.

And it was Sam Johnstone who started against Wolves with Henderson on the bench.

Transfer Insider Dean Jones has now claimed that Henderson will have to fight for a spot in the starting XI.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I don’t think [Henderson] will win the battle soon. I think that from everything I understand at Crystal Palace, he has to properly fight Johnstone for this number one shirt.

“I’m not sure Roy Hodgson particularly likes the idea of having a full-on goalkeeper battle for an entire season.

“He likes to have a tried and tested system, particularly defensively, so that everybody understands their roles and each other.

“I don’t really know how this is going to play out in terms of having two goalkeepers that really want to be playing week in, week out going up against each other.

“But from everything I understand, for the foreseeable future, Johnstone is going to be the guy starting.”

Henderson spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest but an injury cut short his season.

Henderson must have been hoping to replace David De Gea who left the club on free.

But much to his disappointment, United signed Onana from Inter Milan to replace him.