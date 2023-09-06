Illan Meslier was expected to leave Elland Road during the summer transfer window, according to Hay, with reports in the final few weeks suggesting that bids between £20 million and £25 million would be accepted.

The 23-year-old joined Leeds in 2019 as a teenager from Lorient, originally on loan. Despite making only 11 appearances in his first year, he was signed on a permanent basis by the Yorkshire club.

Leeds are reportedly still open to selling the goalkeeper for £20-25m.

The 23-year-old who began the season as Farke’s first-choice goalie despite the purchase of Karl Darlow, will now appear to stay in goal after no appropriate bids for him has materialized.