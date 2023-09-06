Leeds United have received a significant boost as star player Junior Firpo has confirmed that he is close to fully recovering from his injury.

The former Barcelona man is yet to feature this season after being sidelined with a knee injury. The injury was expected to keep him out until September.

In a recent interview, Firpo revealed that he has “almost recovered” from his injury and is eager to return to playing with the team.

He told Momento Deportivo:

“Right now I feel very good, I have almost recovered from my last injury and I really want to play with the team again.”

This news will come as a substantial boost for Leeds United and their manager, Daniel Farke, as Firpo’s return could be like a new signing for the squad.

Leeds United has had a challenging start to the Championship season, with only one win in five games, along with three draws and one loss.

The team’s lone victory came against Ipswich Town, a 4-3 away win. Additionally, they were eliminated from the League Cup after losing to Salford City in a penalty shootout.

Firpo’s return to fitness could provide a much-needed lift to the squad as they seek to improve their form in the league.