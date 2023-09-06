27-year-old might never play for Leeds again

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo may reportedly be nearing a return from injury, but it seems it’s still possible that he won’t play for the club again as his long-term future remains in doubt.

According to reports, the former Barcelona man’s future is still up in the air, with Fabrizio Romano previously reporting that it was highly likely that the player would be on his way out of Elland Road this summer.

Leeds lost some key players this summer after their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, and it seems Firpo could be another to depart the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds fans may be encouraged, however, by the 27-year-old recently hinting he was ready to return to action and represent the club again.

“Right now I feel very good, I am almost recovered from my last injury with a lot of desire to play with the team again,” he said in a recent interview.

