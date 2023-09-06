A report in BILD suggests that Leeds United’s rising star, Wilfried Gnonto, would have “loved” to have joined Freiburg during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Gnonto had even agreed on personal terms with the German club. However, Leeds United did not sanction his departure, setting a price that exceeded his valuation.

Gnonto remained at Leeds United despite refusing to play in three games, something which sparked anger among the club’s fans.

According to the report, Freiburg viewed the young Italian as a dream signing but Leeds United valued him much more than the £17m the German club were willing to pay for him.

Leeds United will now hope that the player can put his failed move behind him and play a significant role in their campaign to return to the top flight after being relegated last season.