Leeds United star had personal term agreed with German club but club priced him out of the move

Leeds United FC
Posted by

A report in BILD suggests that Leeds United’s rising star, Wilfried Gnonto, would have “loved” to have joined Freiburg during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Gnonto had even agreed on personal terms with the German club. However, Leeds United did not sanction his departure, setting a price that exceeded his valuation.

Gnonto remained at Leeds United despite refusing to play in three games, something which sparked anger among the club’s fans.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist hints Hodgson has himself a headache after late transfer
Former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan reveals why he left the club for Barcelona this summer
Harriet Robson’s Instagram post following Mason Greenwood’s loan move to Getafe

According to the report, Freiburg viewed the young Italian as a dream signing but Leeds United valued him much more than the £17m the German club were willing to pay for him.

Leeds United will now hope that the player can put his failed move behind him and play a significant role in their campaign to return to the top flight after being relegated last season.

More Stories Wilfried Gnonto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.