Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk could reportedly be facing a lengthier ban than initially expected after his recent red card in the game away to Newcastle United.

Audio recordings of Van Dijk’s reaction and behaviour towards the referee have now been released, and it doesn’t look good for Van Dijk as he protested strongly against the decision, refusing to leave the pitch as soon as he’d been told to.

Van Dijk clearly wasn’t happy with the decision, but the 32-year-old is an experienced professional who would have been expected to keep his cool in that kind of situation.

The Mirror report that LFC now face the risk of losing their star defender for one further game.

This is not what Liverpool needed after a difficult few months, including a below-par campaign last term and some struggles in the transfer market this summer.