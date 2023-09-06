Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to surprise Liverpool swap transfer rumours

Liverpool never considered selling Darwin Nunez this summer despite transfer rumours involving a potential swap deal for Joao Felix.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter responding to some claims that there was an opportunity for Liverpool to exchange Nunez for Felix.

The Uruguay international didn’t have the easiest time in his first season at Anfield last term, but it seems manager Jurgen Klopp and his board were all agreed on keeping him at the club.

Romano also says Nunez is happy at Liverpool and pleased to have been viewed as untouchable by the Merseyside giants, so it seems there’s not a whole lot of substance to this story.

There is always plenty of gossip and speculation throughout the summer and even in between the transfer windows, but Romano is quick to give reliable information on which stories are worth paying attention to and which ones are exaggerated or even have no substance at all.

“Darwin Nunez – Despite rumours about a swap deal for Joao Felix being discussed, Liverpool never wanted Darwin Nunez to leave this summer,” Romano said.

“It was very clear on club side, the board and also the manager decided to keep Darwin in very clear way. Darwin was very happy with Liverpool considering him untouchable.”